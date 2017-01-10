January 10, 2017 Music

Jim Kaiser, Eccentric Champion of Incredibly Strange Music, Dies at 46 

Friends and collaborators remember the musician, record shop fixture, and label operator.

By
Jim Kaiser, a champion of experimental music who worked at Amoeba Berkeley for nearly twenty years, was found dead at home in Emeryville on January 3, family members confirmed to the Express. He was 46. A buoyant presence with a perennial lock…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Music

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016

Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation