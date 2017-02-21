February 21, 2017 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

Japanify Zine Party At Umami Mart 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge 2-22_food_pick_horizontal.jpg

Event Details

Thu., Feb. 23, 6–9 p.m., $50, UmamiMart.com
You may have seen Umami Mart co-founder Yoko Kumano’s Japanify All Day cookbook zine by now; in fact, the Express recommended it in our food-themed holiday gift guide. We called it the “ideal … gift for the thrifty home cook or Japanophile in your life.” Now, Umami Mart’s owners have finally gotten around to celebrating the book’s official release by throwing a party at The Kebabery (4201 Market St., Oakland), the soon-to-open kebab restaurant from the owners of Camino. So, not only will the event be a celebration of simple Japanese home cooking, it will also be one of the first opportunities the public will have to try The Kebabery’s food. Each ticket pays for three drinks and a plate of kebabs with sides. Limited number of tickets available via Eventbrite.com.

A Burmese Resurrection: Grocery Cafe Will Get a Second Life in Jack London Square

What the Fork - February 15, 2:00 PM

Mid-Week Menu: The Wolf Is Open, Encuentro Is Closed, and Cholita Linda Is Coming to Alameda

What the Fork - February 8, 3:57 PM

Hayward's Dirty Bird Lounge Gets an Argentinian Facelift, Courtesy of an Oakland Chef

What the Fork - February 7, 11:35 AM

Nyum Bai: Cambodian Street Noodles Find a Home in an Emeryville Food Court

What the Fork - February 3, 4:15 PM

Hawker Fare Aims to Go Out With a Bang

What the Fork - January 31, 2:47 PM

