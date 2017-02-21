Japanify Zine Party At Umami Mart 

You may have seen Umami Mart co-founder Yoko Kumano’scookbook zine by now; in fact, therecommended it in our food-themed holiday gift guide. We called it the “ideal … gift for the thrifty home cook or Japanophile in your life.” Now, Umami Mart’s owners have finally gotten around to celebrating the book’s official release by throwing a party at The Kebabery (4201 Market St., Oakland), the soon-to-open kebab restaurant from the owners of Camino. So, not only will the event be a celebration of simple Japanese home cooking, it will also be one of the first opportunities the public will have to try The Kebabery’s food. Each ticket pays for three drinks and a plate of kebabs with sides. Limited number of tickets available via Eventbrite.com.