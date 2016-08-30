Ja Rule & Ashanti At The Warfield 

It’s no secret that, as millenials are growing up, the early-Aughts are starting to be back in vogue. So, it was a dream come true for many when the inimitable duet masters of 2000s R&B — Ja Rule and Ashanti — reignited their creative spark and started touring again. With Ja Rule’s singular growl and Ashanti’s sweet harmonies, their voices are the perfect pair of complementary opposites, like whiskey and ginger ale. Their collaborative singles, such as “Always on Time” and “Mesmerize,” brought bumpin’-and-grindin’ to many an eighth grade dance and still stand up to the test of time on dance floors today. Catch the legends at The Warfield in San Francisco this Friday. Bonus points if you bring a date.