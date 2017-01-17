January 17, 2017 Arts & Culture » Theater

It’s Never Too Late to Be The Light at Shotgun Players in Berkeley. 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge 1-18_theater.pick.jpg

Event Details

January 18-20, various times and prices. Shotgun Players, 1901 Ashby Ave, Berkeley. Shotgunplayers.org.
Catch Caught, ride the Grand Concourse, hop on Hamlet, or join a nationwide movement and flick on a flashlight while pledging allegiance to inclusion and compassion at Shotgun Players. The five productions that ran in repertory during the 2016-17 season have dwindled to just four shows this year. But with some hustle, it’s possible to see or revisit the three aforementioned plays, which capture the troupe’s daredevil brand of theater and feature some of the Bay Area’s most versatile, seasoned actors. If your calendar is too full to book tickets, join a community effort to “be a light” outside Shotgun’s Ashby Stage on the eve of the presidential inauguration, this Thursday, January 19, from 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. It’s time for all of us to protect inclusion and be players in an act of compassion for human beings everywhere, regardless of race, class, religion, immigration status, gender, sexual orientation, special abilities or country of origin.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Theater »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Theater

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

What the Fork - January 17, 1:52 PM

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Culture Spy - January 11, 9:55 AM

First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

What the Fork - January 3, 2:06 PM

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's Brickhouse in West Oakland

What the Fork - December 22, 12:12 PM

Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's Brickhouse in West Oakland

Where to Buy a Cake for Your Upcoming Holiday Party

What the Fork - December 20, 11:39 AM

Where to Buy a Cake for Your Upcoming Holiday Party

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016

Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation