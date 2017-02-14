Islam 102 at the Alameda Free Library 

If you missed “Islam 101” last October, don’t despair: A public forum called “American Muslims: Islam 102” will catch up with the curriculum. Learn from local Muslims, representatives of the Islamic Center of Alameda, and other organizations on how Trump’s travel ban and related xenophobic developments are impacting the Bay Area’s community. Hosted by the American Association of University Women Alameda, Friends of the Alameda Free Library, and the League of Women Voters of Alameda, the 90-minute discussion will include an audience Q-and-A. In this post-truth climate — where judgment often precedes understanding (not to mention curiosity, civil discourse, empathy, intelligent analysis and a host of other, highly recommended forms of engagement) — listening to the stories and experiences of friends, neighbors, colleagues, and even strangers is like knitting: separate strands, woven together, providing warmth and comfort.