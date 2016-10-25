October 25, 2016 Movies » Movie Review

Is San Francisco Really a Company Town

Kaufman & Snitow's perceptive documentary digs beneath the hype.

By
Documentarians don't get any more down-to-earth and local than the Berkeley-based team of Deborah Kaufman and Alan Snitow. Kaufman founded and directed the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival before partnering with Snitow, a former KPFA-FM news director, to write and produce such…

full article »

Tags: ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

or

or

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 19, 2016
Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016

Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation