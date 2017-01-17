Dan Savage: Is 'Ear Sex' A Thing? 

-
Also: Homelessness role-playing and suicide fantasies.
-
-
-
-
Also: I met by straight boyfriend at a gay night club.
-
From Criterion Collection to New Yorker Presents.
-
At Rialto Cinemas Elmwood.
-
-
At Oakland Museum of California.
-
-
-
From Criterion Collection to New Yorker Presents.
-
Also: Homelessness role-playing and suicide fantasies.
-
-
Also: I met by straight boyfriend at a gay night club.
-
Poet, Communist, 'King of Love.'
-
Not exactly That '70s Show.
-
Historical religious drama puts the director at cross purposes.
-
Strong performances, newfound maturity for the veteran Spanish auteur.
-
Disney's Polynesian toon spectacle is strangely addictive.