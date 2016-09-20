September 20, 2016 Arts & Culture » Art Pick

Iran Unveiled: Life Through an Iranian Lens At Kala Art Institute 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Photo by featured artist Alireza Khatibi.
  • Photo by featured artist Alireza Khatibi.

Event Details

Through October 1. Free. Kala.org
Iran Unveiled highlights the richness of Persian culture beyond politics — the sole lens through which so many people experience the country and its heritage. The new group photo exhibition co-curated by San Francisco locals Mahya Jaberiansari and Arash Shirinbab is on view at Kala Art Institute (2990 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley) through October 1. It features nine young Iranian artists from varying academic backgrounds who have created a photo campaign in order to challenge the stereotypes mainstream media imposes on the Islamic Republic. Through photography, the artists aim to shift dialogue away from the image of Iran many Americans are familiar with, shedding light on Iranian people, places, and art. The photos are snapshots of daily life: Fresh graduates throw up their caps at college commencement in one, a group of tourists shuffle through a beautifully decorated mosque in another. Collectively, they offer a brief glimpse into the side of Iran few Westerners have seen.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Art Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Art Pick

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Amoeba Records Hits Big With Pot Shop Permit in Berkeley

Legalization Nation - September 26, 9:26 AM

Amoeba Records Hits Big With Pot Shop Permit in Berkeley

This Weekend's Top Five Events

Culture Spy - September 23, 2:41 PM

This Weekend's Top Five Events

Marshawn Lynch on Colin Kaepernick: Rather See Him Take a Knee Than 'Get Murdered'

Culture Spy - September 21, 6:13 PM

Marshawn Lynch on Colin Kaepernick: Rather See Him Take a Knee Than 'Get Murdered'

This Year's Eat Real Festival Features an Anti-Sausage Party

What the Fork - September 20, 5:05 PM

This Year's Eat Real Festival Features an Anti-Sausage Party

Plan Would Require City of Oakland To Be Part Owner of Any New Marijuana Business

Legalization Nation - September 20, 11:05 AM

Plan Would Require City of Oakland To Be Part Owner of Any New Marijuana Business

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Fall Arts 2016

Our annual guide to arts and culture.

By Claudia Bauer, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke and Sarah Elizabeth Adler

Recent Issues

Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016

Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation