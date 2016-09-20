Iran Unveiled: Life Through an Iranian Lens At Kala Art Institute 

highlights the richness of Persian culture beyond politics — the sole lens through which so many people experience the country and its heritage. The new group photo exhibition co-curated by San Francisco locals Mahya Jaberiansari and Arash Shirinbab is on view at Kala Art Institute (2990 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley) through October 1. It features nine young Iranian artists from varying academic backgrounds who have created a photo campaign in order to challenge the stereotypes mainstream media imposes on the Islamic Republic. Through photography, the artists aim to shift dialogue away from the image of Iran many Americans are familiar with, shedding light on Iranian people, places, and art. The photos are snapshots of daily life: Fresh graduates throw up their caps at college commencement in one, a group of tourists shuffle through a beautifully decorated mosque in another. Collectively, they offer a brief glimpse into the side of Iran few Westerners have seen.