October 25, 2016 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Into the Beautiful North At Central Works. 

click to enlarge ACTOR CALEB CABRERA IN INTO THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH. - Photo by J. Norrena
  • Actor Caleb Cabrera in Into the Beautiful North.
  • Photo by J. Norrena

Central Works (2315 Durant Ave., Berkeley). October 15–November 13. $30 in advance, $15-$30 at the door. CentralWorks.org.
Central Works calls itself the “new play theater,” and with good reason. The Berkeley-based company focuses exclusively on developing and producing new works, the most recent of which, Into the Beautiful North, recently premiered. Based on Luis Alberto Urrea’s 2009 novel of the same name, Latina playwright Karen Zacarías’ adaptation follows the adventures of Nayeli, a young woman who, inspired by the Hollywood Western The Magnificent Seven, leaves her home in Sinaloa, Mexico in search of seven Mexican men to help fight drug trafficking and police corruption in her hometown. Into the Beautiful North was developed corroboratively as one of the National New Play Network’s Rolling World Premieres and was first performed at Milagro Theatre in Portland this past spring.

In Case You Missed It: Fantastic Negrito’s stunning short film for “In the Pines (Oakland)”

With the Adoption of a New Food Procurement Policy, OUSD's School Lunch Program Gets a Grade

Five Memorable Rants from Kanye West's Concert Last Night In Oakland

This Weekend's Top Five Events

Prop. 64 Rolls Out New Ads, No on 64 Touts Unfavorable New Poll

