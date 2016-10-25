Into the Beautiful North At Central Works. 

Central Works calls itself the “new play theater,” and with good reason. The Berkeley-based company focuses exclusively on developing and producing new works, the most recent of which,, recently premiered. Based on Luis Alberto Urrea’s 2009 novel of the same name, Latina playwright Karen Zacarías’ adaptation follows the adventures of Nayeli, a young woman who, inspired by the Hollywood Western, leaves her home in Sinaloa, Mexico in search of seven Mexican men to help fight drug trafficking and police corruption in her hometown.was developed corroboratively as one of the National New Play Network’s Rolling World Premieres and was first performed at Milagro Theatre in Portland this past spring.