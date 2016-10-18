October 18, 2016 News & Opinion » Feature

Former Black Panther Party Newspaper Staffers Discuss Social and Racial Justice 

Gayle Dickson and Malik Edwards share their stories on the fiftieth anniversary of the Panthers.

By
A year after its founding, the second issue of the The Black Panther published the Party's now-famous ten-point plan. Volunteers — that's right, no one on the newspaper staff was paid — did everything from write and edit stories, and even distribute…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Racial Profiling Via Nextdoor.com

    White Oakland residents are increasingly using the popular social networking site to report "suspicious activity" about their Black neighbors — and families of color fear the consequences could be fatal.
    • by Sam Levin
    • Oct 7, 2015

Latest in Feature

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016

Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation