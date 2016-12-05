December 05, 2016 News & Opinion » News

'I'm Going To Get My Gun': Event Organizers at Ghost Ship Accused Derick Almena of Theft, Threats 

'I am afraid this person might be unstable'

By
Derick Almena, operator of the Oakland warehouse that burned on Friday, killing at least 36 people, was accused last year by artists and events producers of stealing equipment, breaking contracts, and making violent threats, according to court records. Philippe Lewis said that…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 30, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016

Nov 9, 2016
Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation