November 29, 2016 Arts & Culture » Books Pick

Howard Zinn Book Fair At San Francisco City College 

By
One of the Bay Area’s many annual celebrations of independent publishing and thought, the Howard Zinn Book Fair touches down on Sunday at the San Francisco City College Mission Campus (1125 Valencia Street, San Francisco). The free, volunteer-run event, now in its…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Books Pick

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016

Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation