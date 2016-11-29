November 29, 2016 Arts & Culture » Books Pick

Howard Zinn Book Fair At San Francisco City College 

San Francisco City College Mission Campus (1125 Valencia St., S.F.), Sun., Dec 4 10a.m. Free. HowardZinnBookFair.com
One of the Bay Area’s many annual celebrations of independent publishing and thought, the Howard Zinn Book Fair touches down on Sunday at the San Francisco City College Mission Campus (1125 Valencia Street, San Francisco). The free, volunteer-run event, now in its third year, features approximately 50 vendors and 100 speakers. Locals are well represented: San Francisco sex-worker health clinic St. James Infirmary promises a panel on media coverage of sex-workers — very relevant in the year of the OPD sex-crime scandal. Meanwhile, dissident Bay Area mainstays AK Press and Bound Together Books will table alongside prominent progressive publishers Verso Books, Haymarket Press, and Jacobin magazine; several labor organizations; and at least one game publisher: Out of Order, created by Oakland activists to promote Bloc by Bloc, a tabletop strategy game based on urban rebellion in the 21st century that pits players against riot cops in a struggle to liberate the city.

