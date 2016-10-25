October 25, 2016 News & Opinion » News

How a Handful of Pro-Charter Billionaires Flooded Oakland's School Board Elections With Cash 

'I think all the money the pro-charter groups are spending reveals how worried they are about losing control.'

By
If it were just a matter of raising money from parents, teachers, and community members, then school-board candidates James Harris, Huber Trenado, and Jumoke Hinton Hodge's financial advantage over their opponents would be minimal. For example, the incumbent board chairman Harris…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 19, 2016
Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016

Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation