After last year’s debacle of a local crab season, Bay Area crab eaters will be happy to hear that this year’s Dungeness season has started on time and without incident. That means that, hallelujah, we can all once again enjoy crab on Thanksgiving — or, even better, the night before Thanksgiving, thanks to Homestead’s (4029 Piedmont Ave., Oakland) annual pre-Thanksgiving crab feed, which marks its return after a one-year hiatus. This year’s three-course prix-fixe ($65, tip-inclusive) will include a seasonal salad, crab served with drawn butter (as well as various other sides and sauces), and, tentatively, a pomegranate semifreddo for dessert. Reservations are highly recommended, and there is a half-price/half-portion option for kids.