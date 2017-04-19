Hip Hop in the Park Returns to Berkeley 

click to enlarge Photo Credit: Amir Clark

Caleborate at the 2015 Oakland Music Festival

Every first weekend of May, People's Park, a popular safe haven for Berkeley homeless folk, becomes a free gathering for live music, food trucks, vendors, and artists for the annual Hip Hop in the Park event. Returning for its 21st year, Saturday’s show features a robust lineup: Chuck Inglish, Caleborate, Duckwrth, Stoney Creation, Chuck II, and DJ O ACES, who will serve as the mainstage DJ. Amongst the heap of Bay Area talent, Detroit-hailing rapper Chuck Inglish stands out, having collaborated with big names like Chance the Rapper and recently reuniting with Sir Michael Rocks to bring back their rap group, the Cool Kids. It seems to be a tradition for Students for Hip Hop, who organize this yearly event, to invite up and coming artists to visit Berkeley—Detroit based rapper Elzhi, LA based rapper Dumbfoundead and Fresno based rapper Fashawn are all past performers of the event. Besides live music, there will be graffiti artists creating live pieces and break-dancers of all genders in a cypher circle. Holding its promise to a children's tent, this family friendly event is for hip hop enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds.