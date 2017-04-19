April 25, 2017 Music » Show Preview

Hip Hop in the Park Returns to Berkeley 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Caleborate at the 2015 Oakland Music Festival - PHOTO CREDIT: AMIR CLARK
  • Photo Credit: Amir Clark
  • Caleborate at the 2015 Oakland Music Festival

Every first weekend of May, People's Park, a popular safe haven for Berkeley homeless folk, becomes a free gathering for live music, food trucks, vendors, and artists for the annual Hip Hop in the Park event. Returning for its 21st year, Saturday’s show features a robust lineup: Chuck Inglish, Caleborate, Duckwrth, Stoney Creation, Chuck II, and DJ O ACES, who will serve as the mainstage DJ. Amongst the heap of Bay Area talent, Detroit-hailing rapper Chuck Inglish stands out, having collaborated with big names like Chance the Rapper and recently reuniting with Sir Michael Rocks to bring back their rap group, the Cool Kids. It seems to be a tradition for Students for Hip Hop, who organize this yearly event, to invite up and coming artists to visit Berkeley—Detroit based rapper Elzhi, LA based rapper Dumbfoundead and Fresno based rapper Fashawn are all past performers of the event. Besides live music, there will be graffiti artists creating live pieces and break-dancers of all genders in a cypher circle. Holding its promise to a children's tent, this family friendly event is for hip hop enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds.

Saturday, May 6, noon-5pm, free. Telegraph Ave and Dwight St, Berkeley.


Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Seven Days - May 1, 7:32 AM

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

Seven Days - April 28, 11:36 AM

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

Mexico's Top Investigative Journalist Talks Trump, U.S.-Mexico Relations, and the Dangers of Reporting at UC Berkeley

Seven Days - April 26, 6:48 PM

Mexico's Top Investigative Journalist Talks Trump, U.S.-Mexico Relations, and the Dangers of Reporting at UC Berkeley

Tenants Sue Landlord and Housing Nonprofits Over Deadly West Oakland Fire

Seven Days - April 26, 12:16 PM

Tenants Sue Landlord and Housing Nonprofits Over Deadly West Oakland Fire

Town Business: Oakland Fire Department Still Seriously Under-Staffed

Seven Days - April 24, 7:24 AM

Town Business: Oakland Fire Department Still Seriously Under-Staffed

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Apr 5, 2017

Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
Mar 15, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation