February 10, 2017 News & Opinion » News

High-Level City Staff Knew of Police Sex Crimes Months Before Oakland Mayor Says She Was Informed 

Emails obtained by the Express reveal that multiple officials from the City Attorney and Administrator's offices knew detailed information about officer misconduct

By
Last year, when news first broke about the Oakland Police Department sex-crime scandal, Mayor Libby Schaaf said she and City Administrator Sabrina Landreth were unaware of potential crimes committed by several cops until March 2016. However, emails obtained by the Express reveal…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Feb 1, 2017
Jan 25, 2017
Jan 18, 2017

Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation