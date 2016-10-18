October 18, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Heavy Breathing #5 with Sofía Córdova At Starline Social Club. 

click to enlarge Sofia Cordova
  • Sofia Cordova

Event Details

Thurs., Oct. 20, 9 p.m. Starline Social Club (2236 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland). Free. StarlineSocialClub.com
Have you ever gotten so lost in the music at a club that you’re completely in tune with your body and your thoughts fade into the background? This feeling of being physically present is a key principle of meditation, which is why, for many people, nightlife can be a quasi-spiritual experience. Musician and performance artist Sofía Córdova of the electronic duo Xuxa Santamaría will lead a guided meditation set to a variety of dance music styles at Starline Social Club, with an emphasis on how the dance floor can provide a transcendental experience for people of marginalized identities. The event is called “Army of Darkness” and is an installment of Heavy Breathing, an event series by Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive that invites artists to lead movement-based workshops that make heady critical theory interactive and fun.

