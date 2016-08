Micah Wood’s paintings have a Matisse-like simplicity, and the vibrant palette to match. In the Oakland artist’s new solo show at Johansson Projects (2300 Telegraph Ave., Oakland),, he uses that style to tackle America’s obsession with diets. By breaking down symbols from within food culture, Wood’s work explores food labeling, gendered consumerism, and the notion that groceries always carry guilt. As the show’s statement reads: “Name a fruit, vegetable, or meat and someone can tell you five reasons why you are hurting yourself, the environment, or supporting a drug cartel.” Through bold, gestural brushstrokes, Woods’ work wonders: What does it mean for a contact lens solution to be labeled “Healthy Tears?”