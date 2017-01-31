Hand to God At Berkeley Reperatorty Theater 

Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s punchy production of Hand to God
, written by Robert Askins and directed by David Ivers, is a comic and wicked play in which a foul-talking sock puppet exposes the dark side of humanity — a perfect warm-up for the coming year. The New Yorker
called it “Sesame Street
meets The Exorcist
.” But we’re calling it hilarity dipped in hellfire. Surprisingly, the play finds its salvation in the love and loss that binds all people: the great family we know as Homo sapiens. Alert: February 3 is a discount night for teens (at an eye-popping $10), which also includes a pre-show dinner and chat with a member of the artistic team and post-show discussion with Berkeley Rep School of Theatre’s Core Council. Theatre staff supervise, but no parents, guardians, or non-teens are allowed at the teen components of the evening. We wonder: Is there a no-kids policy for the pre- and post-show docent talks available to audiences throughout the run? Hope not: Those young whippersnappers add brilliant perspective.