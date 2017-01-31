Hand to God At Berkeley Reperatorty Theater 

Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s punchy production of, written by Robert Askins and directed by David Ivers, is a comic and wicked play in which a foul-talking sock puppet exposes the dark side of humanity — a perfect warm-up for the coming year. Thecalled it “meets.” But we’re calling it hilarity dipped in hellfire. Surprisingly, the play finds its salvation in the love and loss that binds all people: the great family we know as Homo sapiens. Alert: February 3 is a discount night for teens (at an eye-popping $10), which also includes a pre-show dinner and chat with a member of the artistic team and post-show discussion with Berkeley Rep School of Theatre’s Core Council. Theatre staff supervise, but no parents, guardians, or non-teens are allowed at the teen components of the evening. We wonder: Is there a no-kids policy for the pre- and post-show docent talks available to audiences throughout the run? Hope not: Those young whippersnappers add brilliant perspective.