One Day Only User Submitted
Greg Palast film: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy 

When:
Phone: 510-967-4495
Price: $15 advance, $18 door.
www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2596020
Greg Palast shows his film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy. Special Appearances by SF Comic Will Durst, Rosario Dawson, and Robert F Kennedy Jr…

Return to event page »

, ,

Reviews/comments
0.0 out of 5

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.

Map

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016

Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016
Jul 27, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation