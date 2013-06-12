June 12, 2013 Music

Grass Widow's Chameleon 

Grass Widow co-founder Lillian Maring left Oakland for a small Washington town and turned personal grief into an album of psychedelic pop songs.

By
Since Lillian Maring co-founded Grass Widow in 2007, the San Francisco post-punk trio has garnered voluble praise for its buoyant three-part vocal harmonies atop skittish rhythms. Last year, the band toured heavily to support the release of its third album, Internal Logic…

full article »

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Music

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016

Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation