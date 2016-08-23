August 23, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Grace Jones 

At Greek Theater.

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Grace Jones.
  • Grace Jones.

Show Details

Sat., Aug. 27, 8 p.m. Greek Theatre (2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley). $59.50. TheGreekTheatreBerkeley.com
While Madonna gets most of the credit for Eighties bad girl icon, her contemporary Grace Jones is queen of the avant-garde and still a force to be reckoned with today. The glam rock and disco vet is coming to Berkeley’s Greek Theatre on August 27, and her visually stunning performances have been said to leave fans speechless. She’s an inspiration for generations of club kids pushing forward boundaries in music and fashion, and at 68 years old, it’s amazing that she’s still touring. Blood Orange, singer-songwriter Dev Hynes’ electro-pop project, is opening for Jones. Blood Orange’s beautifully intricate, socially conscious new album Freetown Sound should be on everyone’s summer playlist. As two artists whose work challenges pop convention as well as stereotypes surrounding race, gender, and sexuality, they’re a perfect match for this bill.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Drake's 27th Anniversary Party is Friday. Here's the Beer List.

What the Fork - August 25, 7:31 PM

Drake's 27th Anniversary Party is Friday. Here's the Beer List.

More Details on Those Rumored Oakland Raiders Coliseum Renderings and Images

Seven Days - August 25, 6:54 PM

More Details on Those Rumored Oakland Raiders Coliseum Renderings and Images

Mid-Week Menu: A Hotel Restaurant Reinvents Itself, a Sandwich Pop-Up Re-emerges, and a Fish Market Shutters

What the Fork - August 25, 1:46 PM

Mid-Week Menu: A Hotel Restaurant Reinvents Itself, a Sandwich Pop-Up Re-emerges, and a Fish Market Shutters

Berkeley City Council Will Meet Tomorrow to Vote on Minimum Wage Compromise

Seven Days - August 25, 12:44 PM

Berkeley City Council Will Meet Tomorrow to Vote on Minimum Wage Compromise

Politifact: Sen. Feinstein Spread 'Mostly False' Information About California Legalization

Legalization Nation - August 25, 9:40 AM

Politifact: Sen. Feinstein Spread 'Mostly False' Information About California Legalization

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Summer Guide 2016

Your definitive guide to summertime entertainment, outings, eating, drinking, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Sam Lefebvre, Sarah Burke, Nastia Voynovskaya, Nick Miller and Janelle Bitker, Darwin BondGraham, Sarah Burke, Bert Johnson, Sydney Johnson, Sam Lefebvre, Joseph Meehan, Nick Miller, Luke Tsai, Nastia Voynovskaya

Sustainable Living 2016

Everything you need to know about saving water, energy efficiency, sustainable farming and eating, and more.

By David Downs, Darwin BondGraham, Sarah Burke, Nastia Voynovskaya, Erin Baldassari and Sarah Elizabeth Adler

Recent Issues

Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016

Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
Jul 13, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation