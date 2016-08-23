While Madonna gets most of the credit for Eighties bad girl icon, her contemporary Grace Jones is queen of the avant-garde and still a force to be reckoned with today. The glam rock and disco vet is coming to Berkeley’s Greek Theatre on August 27, and her visually stunning performances have been said to leave fans speechless. She’s an inspiration for generations of club kids pushing forward boundaries in music and fashion, and at 68 years old, it’s amazing that she’s still touring. Blood Orange, singer-songwriter Dev Hynes’ electro-pop project, is opening for Jones. Blood Orange’s beautifully intricate, socially conscious new albumshould be on everyone’s summer playlist. As two artists whose work challenges pop convention as well as stereotypes surrounding race, gender, and sexuality, they’re a perfect match for this bill.