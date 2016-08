Plenty of Americans associate the countries of the former Eastern Block with a Cold War-era dystopian fantasy. But, as a first-generation Russian immigrant, I’ve never appreciated my people being portrayed exclusively as movie villains in pop culture. However, I’m all for Eastern Europeans critiquing ourcorrupt societies, so I was excited to learn Polish hardcore band Government Flu is playing at 1-2-3-4 Go! Records with local hardcore acts Sterile Mind, Rut, and Drop In. Like a lot of hardcore, Government Flu’s music is fast and jarring, and their new English-language albumconveys the band’s fury with plenty of feedback and frenetic guitar solos.