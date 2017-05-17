Golden Road Brewing's Meg Gill Visits Oakland To Defend Controversial Plan To Open Beer Garden 

-
Residents continue to organize against the AB InBev-owned brewery.
-
Most councilmembers and the mayor disapprove of creating the new department. But virtually everyone agrees the city has to do more.
-
Lessons in resistance from red-state Arkansas.
-
-
-
Its unclear whether city council will vote to update its conversion law.
-
Supporters say it makes no sense to close the clinic.
-
-
-
'This is happening on each block in Oakland.'
-
Oakland took first step selling private land next to Eastmont Mall last week.
-
Artists, promoters, and civil-rights advocates say police policy bans artists and levies huge security fees on rap venues.
-
Its unclear whether city council will vote to update its conversion law.
-
-