February 28, 2017 Music » Show Preview

Ghostface Killah at Yoshi's 

Saturday, March 7, 8pm and 10pm, $30-75. Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland. Yoshis.com.
One of Wu-Tang Clan’s most recognized and acclaimed members is Tony Starks, a.k.a. Ghostface Killah, whose independent work is just as respected as his Wu efforts. Ghostface’s North American tour includes two sets at Yoshi’s — and the venue will be opening up the dance floor for both performances, which most likely will feature a live band, as well. The intimate venue provides a cozy atmosphere to pair with Ghostface Killah’s tough lyrics, and, with chart-topping tracks such as “Iron Maiden” and “Fish” and more than two decades’ worth of music, these two live gigs probably won’t be enough to satisfy real fans. Solution: make sure you are on time, and maybe check out both — you don’t want to miss a minute.

