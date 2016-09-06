Get Low At the Starline Social Club. 

Social Life Productions recently won Best Party Planner for Your Social Life in this year’s Best of the East Bay issue. And its newest party, Get Low, is a safe space for queer and trans people of color (though allies are welcome) featuring DJs spinning hip-hop mixes, as well as sexy pole performances, live art, vendors, and a light show. This month’s edition is an Oakland Pride pre-party (the official Pride is Sunday, September 11) and features DJs Val G, Namaste Shawty, and Pam the Funkstress aka Purple Pam, an Oakland legend who became Prince’s official tour DJ in the months before his untimely passing. It’s the perfect way to kick off Pride weekend, but if you want more ideas, check “Your Pride Week Guide to Queer Turn-Ups in the East Bay” in last week’s Queer & Trans Issue.