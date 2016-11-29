Gameheads’ Oakland Video Game Fest At Kapor Center for Social Impact. 

Talking about diversity in the video-game industry has become a poisoned well in recent years thanks “Gamergate.” The video-game industry collectively denounced Gamergate and committed itself to more diversity, but the efforts have been slow. Game developers of color and female developers were severely underrepresented in senior management and technical roles compared to white and male counterparts, according to a 2016 diversity report from the International Game Developers Association. Gameheads, an Oakland-based youth group, is trying to buck that trend by training low-income youth and youth-of-color for the video-game industry. At the Kapor Center for Social Impact, a venture capital firm intent on bringing diversity to tech, Gameheads will host a three-day video game festival featuring game design and development workshops, exhibit booths showcasing indie games and its developers, and play spaces for curated games. On December 2, the festival will kick off with a ’90s retro music mixer. The event is free, but RSVP is required.