January 31, 2017 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Fred Korematsu Speaks Up at Pegasus Bookstore 

February 8, 7:30 p.m. Free. PegasusBookstore.com/korematsu.
This Monday was Fred Korematsu Day — and the timing could not be any more perfect. Last weekend, thousands of people also crammed San Francisco International Airport’s terminals, to protest against President Donald Trump’s executive orders to ban citizens of seven Muslim countries. Many in the East Bay and across the country fear that Trump’s immigration ban is just an overture for the mass deportation of Muslim or Latino immigrants. If the Oakland-born Korematsu, who sued the U.S. government over its Japanese internment during World War II, was still alive, he would have repeated his famous line of advice: “If you have the feeling that something is wrong, don’t be afraid to speak up.” Korematsu — who first hid from the government, then was forcibly sent to the internment camps after being caught — had to wait nearly three decades to see justice. On Wednesday, February 8, at 7:30 p.m., at Berkeley’s Pegasus bookstore, Laura Adkins and Stan Yogi, who wrote together the new acclaimed book Fred Korematsu Speaks Up, will talk about their collaboration, Korematsu the man and the activist, and current events in the country.

