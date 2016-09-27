September 27, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Frankie Cosmos at Starline Social Club 

click to enlarge Frankie Cosmos.
  • Frankie Cosmos.

Frankie Cosmos

Starline Social Club on October 3 (645 West Grand Ave., Oakland).
Greta Kline — better known by her stage name Frankie Cosmos — is a musician and singer-songwriter from New York City. Previously a bass guitarist for the band Porches until 2015, she recently branched away from the group to focus on her own project. Although Kline originally began playing as Frankie Cosmos solo in her bedroom, posting her music on platforms such as Tumblr and Bandcamp, she now plays with a full-sized band, recording in studios and releasing more traditional albums. Tracks on her most recent release, Next Thing, such as “Is It Possible / Sleep Song” and “Sinister” highlight the low-key sound of the band’s production, mixing Kline’s sleepy vocals with simple guitars. In support of her new album, Cosmos and her band are currently making their way around North America and Europe. Don’t miss their stops at the Swedish American Hall (2174 Market St., San Francisco) on October 2 and Starline Social Club on October 3 (645 West Grand Ave., Oakland) for some whispery, warm vibes.

Treasure Island Music Fest Announces New Location, Killer Views of Oakland, East Bay Cityscape

WATCH: <i>Express</i> Endorsement Interview with State Senate District Nine Candidates Nancy Skinner and Sandré Swanson

Amoeba Records Hits Big With Pot Shop Permit in Berkeley

Town Business: Finding a New Police Chief; Bobby Hutton Grove; Saving Oakland's SROs

Raiders Win Ugly in Tennessee: Three Bad Habits The Team Must Kick ASAP

