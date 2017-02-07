Umami Mart has long been Oakland’s repository for all things related to Japanese eating and drinking culture — and the world of Japanese beer is no exception. The store almost certainly has the largest selection of canned and bottled Japanese beer in the Bay Area, if not the entire country. And, as part of this week’s San Francisco Beer Week festivities, the shop will host the fourth annual Japan Beer Fest at The Trappist (460 8th St., Oakland). The event will feature more than 25 Japanese craft brews available, including relatively hard-to-find beers from breweries such as Baird Brewing, Coedo, and Shiga Kogen on tap. There will be beer slushies, too. (Google it if you aren’t in the know.) And Aburaya — everyone’s favorite punk-rock karaage pop-up — will be on hand selling Japanese fried chicken.