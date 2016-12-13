December 13, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Former AK Press Warehouse Sold to 'Tech Co-Op' Developer Who Demolished 1919 Market 

By
For more than two decades, the brick warehouse at 674 23rd Street in West Oakland was a hub of anti-capitalist praxis. Now, it's owned by a developer known for converting affordable housing into tech-worker dorms. In September, the warehouse — which formerly…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Dec 7, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
Nov 23, 2016

Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016
Nov 2, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation