May 17, 2017 Arts & Culture » Performance Pick

For Colored Girls … at Odell Johnson Performing Arts Center 

There’s still limited national coverage of the countless Black and Indigenous women and children who have gone missing worldwide, and important and distressing questions remain, such as: How can we protect communities of color in the face of ongoing racial and sexual violence? For Spectrum Queer Media, a social-justice and media-literacy advocacy group based in Oakland, the answer lies in uplifting historically silenced voices. Spectrum is doing just that by giving a voice to Black women activist who seek to bring attention to the more than 75,000 Black women and children missing, trafficked, or killed. Kin Folkz, Cat Brooks, Thea Matthews, Kiki Ledbetter, Sais Beraka, Nann Tsehay, Bobbi Kindred, Audacious I Am, Be Steadwell, and Thais are touring the United States right now, taking to the stage to protest through a performance of playwright Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When The Rainbow Is Enuf. This radical performance and art direct action will make a stop in Oakland next week.

Thursday, May 25, 6pm, and Friday, May 26, 9pm; $15, Odell Johnson Performing Arts Center, 900 Fallon St, Oakland, SpectrumQueerMedia.com.


