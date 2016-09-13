September 13, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Flying Lotus 

At The Fox Theatre.

click to enlarge Flying Lotus.
  • Flying Lotus.

Thurs. and Fri., Sept. 15 and 16, 7 p.m. The Fox Theatre (1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland). $45+. TheFoxOakland.com
Flying Lotus, whom fans fondly refer to as “FlyLo,” is a Los Angeles-based music producer who has gained traction in recent years for his experimental, genre-blending sounds and use of instrumental hip-hop in electronic music. This Thursday and Friday, September 15 and 16, FlyLo will bring the best of his Brainfeeder label to the Fox Theater in Oakland, featuring standouts George Clinton, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, and Gaslamp Killer both evenings. A group with a widespread reputation for pushing traditional limits of electronic music, Brainfeeder creates music that sounds like an enigmatic mix of jazz, rap, hip-hop, and experimental electronic. Legend George Clinton is a seemingly unlikely addition to the lineup, but Flying Lotus’ music — and a lot of hip-hop production — is inescapably indebted to his legacy of experimental funk psychedelia. Catch FlyLo and his labelmates at the Fox for a sonic and visual adventure Thursday or Friday night.

