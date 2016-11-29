November 29, 2016 Arts & Culture » Art Pick

Five Years At Citizens Engagement Laboratory and Aggregate Space.c 

On Friday, two exceptional — although very different — Oakland art institutions are both celebrating five year anniversaries. CultureStrike, an activist arts organization that aims to uplift marginalized voices with a focus on migrants, will present CultureStrike: A Five Year Flashback at the Citizen Engagement Laboratory (1330 Broadway, Oakland). As the title implies, the show will look back on the variety of important work that CultureStrike has done since it began in 2011 as a coalition of artists aimed at taking action against Arizona’s harmful immigration policies. The opening reception runs from 5–8 p.m. Meanwhile, not far off, Aggregate Space (801 West Grand Ave., Oakland) will be opening FIVE YEARS, an out-of-character group show featuring twenty-one artists who have shown there in the past. With wildly imaginative sculptors such as Alex Oslance, Alyssa Lempesis, and Brynda Glazier in the mix, the gallery will no doubt transform into an odd and eclectic alternate reality. Reception from 6–10 p.m., show through December 17.

In Uptown Oakland, Catered to You Serves a Fish Sandwich Worth Saving

What the Fork - November 28, 1:33 PM

No Piece of the Pie: New Report Paints Bleak Picture of Food Industry Labor Conditions

What the Fork - November 15, 1:37 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Super Duper Is Coming to the East Bay; Berkeley Social Club and Fort Green Arrive

What the Fork - November 11, 11:00 AM

Oakland rapper Elujay releases video for "Flagrant" featuring YMTK

Culture Spy - November 8, 2:53 PM

Cosecha Is (Hopefully) Coming to the Oakland's Dimond District

What the Fork - November 8, 11:19 AM

