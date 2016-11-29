Five Years At Citizens Engagement Laboratory and Aggregate Space.c 

On Friday, two exceptional — although very different — Oakland art institutions are both celebrating five year anniversaries. CultureStrike, an activist arts organization that aims to uplift marginalized voices with a focus on migrants, will presentat the Citizen Engagement Laboratory (1330 Broadway, Oakland). As the title implies, the show will look back on the variety of important work that CultureStrike has done since it began in 2011 as a coalition of artists aimed at taking action against Arizona’s harmful immigration policies. The opening reception runs from 5–8 p.m. Meanwhile, not far off, Aggregate Space (801 West Grand Ave., Oakland) will be opening, an out-of-character group show featuring twenty-one artists who have shown there in the past. With wildly imaginative sculptors such as Alex Oslance, Alyssa Lempesis, and Brynda Glazier in the mix, the gallery will no doubt transform into an odd and eclectic alternate reality. Reception from 6–10 p.m., show through December 17.