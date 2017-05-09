First-Ever Taste of Oakland Festival 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of Taste of Oakland

Tony! Toni! Toné!

Don’t let the name fool you — the music lineup is what makes the first edition of the Taste of Oakland Festival worth attending. You will enjoy performances by the city’s own Tony! Toni! Toné! and Los Rakas, as well as San Francisco native Martin Luther, Argentinian composer Nahuel Bronzini, The String Quartet Experience, The Jamming Nachos, The JAXS, and UMC. This eclectic mix of sounds will go down at the Dunsmuir House; the historic estate will open its doors and gardens for families to enjoy Saturday afternoon. In addition to the music performances, there will be a tech garden, workshops, and food vendors. If you need more convincing, part of Taste of Oakland’s ticket proceeds will benefit Youth Aid, a nonprofit organization that serves young people from overlooked communities throughout the Bay Area; and Oakland Parks Recreation and Youth Development.