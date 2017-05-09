May 09, 2017 Music » Show Preview

First-Ever Taste of Oakland Festival 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Tony! Toni! Toné! - PHOTO COURTESY OF TASTE OF OAKLAND
  • Photo Courtesy of Taste of Oakland
  • Tony! Toni! Toné!

Don’t let the name fool you — the music lineup is what makes the first edition of the Taste of Oakland Festival worth attending. You will enjoy performances by the city’s own Tony! Toni! Toné! and Los Rakas, as well as San Francisco native Martin Luther, Argentinian composer Nahuel Bronzini, The String Quartet Experience, The Jamming Nachos, The JAXS, and UMC. This eclectic mix of sounds will go down at the Dunsmuir House; the historic estate will open its doors and gardens for families to enjoy Saturday afternoon. In addition to the music performances, there will be a tech garden, workshops, and food vendors. If you need more convincing, part of Taste of Oakland’s ticket proceeds will benefit Youth Aid, a nonprofit organization that serves young people from overlooked communities throughout the Bay Area; and Oakland Parks Recreation and Youth Development.

Saturday, May 13, 12:00pm, $10-$25, 2960 Peralta Oaks Court, Oakland, TasteOfOaklandFest.com.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Town Business: Marijuana Is the Most Common Bust Oakland Cops Make When They Search Someone

Seven Days - May 8, 8:01 AM

Town Business: Marijuana Is the Most Common Bust Oakland Cops Make When They Search Someone

City of Oakland to Settle Wrongful Attempted-Murder Conviction for $300,000

Seven Days - May 4, 11:06 AM

City of Oakland to Settle Wrongful Attempted-Murder Conviction for $300,000

Thousands Flood Oakland Streets to Support Immigrant Rights on May Day

Seven Days - May 2, 1:56 PM

Thousands Flood Oakland Streets to Support Immigrant Rights on May Day

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Seven Days - May 1, 7:32 AM

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

Seven Days - April 28, 11:36 AM

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Apr 26, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017

Apr 5, 2017
Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation