January 24, 2017 Music » Show Preview

Felly and the Mermaid Gang Tour At Starline Social Club 

At Starline Social Club.

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Courtesy of Felly
  • Courtesy of Felly

Event Details

Thursday, January 26, at Starline Social Club, 645 W Grand Ave, Oakland. 7pm. $17.50-50.
The lines between hip-hop, pop, and electronic music can get fuzzy — which is a good thing, because it provides artists like Felly the freedom to cross between genres. Residing in Los Angeles, but originally from Connecticut, Felly has collaborated with notable musicians, such as Berkley’s own Rexx Life Raj, and Healy, an emerging artist from Memphis. His Young Fel EP dropped on July 21 last year, and the hit single “Desert Eagle,” featuring Gyyps, has been getting millions of spins online. With Gyyps currently on the Mermaid Tour as well, fans in attendance should look forward to this particular track. The catchy chorus and bass heavy beat will move you. Also performing in Oakland is Adam Nystrom, an artist from Stockholm, Sweden. His sound leans toward pop, but hip-hop fans will surely appreciate his lyrical flow and up-beat tempo. — Deanna Boutte

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

As Trump Advances Pipelines, Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Calls on CalPERS to Divest

Seven Days - January 24, 11:25 AM

As Trump Advances Pipelines, Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Calls on CalPERS to Divest

Court Orders Landlord to Fix 'Inhumane Conditions' in Lead-Contaminated, Fire-Damaged Fruitvale Building

Seven Days - January 23, 2:28 PM

Court Orders Landlord to Fix 'Inhumane Conditions' in Lead-Contaminated, Fire-Damaged Fruitvale Building

In Oakland, Massive Crowd Of 100,000 Turns Out For Anti-Trump Women's March

Seven Days - January 21, 3:06 PM

In Oakland, Massive Crowd Of 100,000 Turns Out For Anti-Trump Women's March

Oakland Protests Trump Immediately After Inauguration, Photos + Video

Seven Days - January 20, 2:10 PM

Oakland Protests Trump Immediately After Inauguration, Photos + Video

Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decision Not to Pay Police Monitor, Orders $100,000 Payment Within Month

Seven Days - January 19, 2:58 PM

Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decision Not to Pay Police Monitor, Orders $100,000 Payment Within Month

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017

Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation