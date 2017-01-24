Felly and the Mermaid Gang Tour At Starline Social Club 

The lines between hip-hop, pop, and electronic music can get fuzzy — which is a good thing, because it provides artists like Felly the freedom to cross between genres. Residing in Los Angeles, but originally from Connecticut, Felly has collaborated with notable musicians, such as Berkley’s own Rexx Life Raj, and Healy, an emerging artist from Memphis. His Young Fel EP dropped on July 21 last year, and the hit single “Desert Eagle,” featuring Gyyps, has been getting millions of spins online. With Gyyps currently on the Mermaid Tour as well, fans in attendance should look forward to this particular track. The catchy chorus and bass heavy beat will move you. Also performing in Oakland is Adam Nystrom, an artist from Stockholm, Sweden. His sound leans toward pop, but hip-hop fans will surely appreciate his lyrical flow and up-beat tempo. — Deanna Boutte