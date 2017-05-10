evidence; small bits Closing Reception And Talk At Nook Gallery 

click to enlarge
On the corner of 51st and Broadway, amid all the construction riffraff, is Oakland’s very own Nook Gallery. Lead curator and director of programming Lukaza Branfman-Verissimo and her roommate, local artist Shushan Tesfuzigta, offer up their kitchen nook to women artists, queer artists, and artists-of-color as an inclusive, accessible space to showcase their work. Currently, the gallery is exhibiting Taylor Zarkades King’s evidence; small bits
, which opened on April 7 and whose goal is to “claim space for misplaced figures that have fallen out of sight.” The show explores how we are inundated by numbers and statistics during the 24-hour news cycle, and that because of this oversaturation, the figures obscure — much like staples scattered on the ground. In conjunction with samplings of numbers extracted from world news, pins are added to the installation each week.
Saturday, May 13, 5-7pm, free, 310 51st St, Oakland, Facebook.com/NookArtGallery.