Escape to Yesteryear At Layer Studios 

Earlier this summer, multidisciplinary art collective Macro Waves brought us, an immersive installation and event inspired by those long, boring summer afternoons everyone experienced as a kid. They transformed one side of Layer Studios into an all-beige beach, the other into an all-orange living room, and the center into an all-yellow front lawn. Now, the group is back with, a theatrical production that activates each of those stages with performances that recall coming of age through summer narratives. The show, which will take place on September 25 at Layer Studios, will include live “soundscapes,” video work, contemporary and TURF dance, spoken word, and live storytelling. As the collective itself put it: “From the idle time of the living room to your fifteen-minute break at your first summer job,traverses across multiple spectrums of experiences and identities.”