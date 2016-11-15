Elle's Belles 

-
Not exactly That '70s Show.
-
Poet, Communist, 'King of Love.'
-
Strong performances, newfound maturity for the veteran Spanish auteur.
-
Historical religious drama puts the director at cross purposes.
-
Director comes full circle with a cozy family portrait.
-
But will Hollywood actually pay attention come Oscar season?
-
Not exactly That '70s Show.
-
Poet, Communist, 'King of Love.'
-
Better to just skip the whole thing.
-
-
Director comes full circle with a cozy family portrait.
-
Not exactly That '70s Show.
-
Poet, Communist, 'King of Love.'
-
Historical religious drama puts the director at cross purposes.
-
But will Hollywood actually pay attention come Oscar season?
-
Not exactly That '70s Show.
-
Poet, Communist, 'King of Love.'
-
Strong performances, newfound maturity for the veteran Spanish auteur.
-
Historical religious drama puts the director at cross purposes.
-
Director comes full circle with a cozy family portrait.