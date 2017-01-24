January 24, 2017 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Eleventh Annual Social Justice Symposium: Healing Through Resistance 

At Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Berkeley.

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge 1-25_event_pick.png

Event Details

Saturday, January 28, 8:30 am-4:30 p.m. 1781 Rose St, Berkeley. No cover.
Don’t let the symposium label scare you off. For 11 years, students from the UC Berkeley School of Social Welfare have held a community-focused, day-long festival celebrating local social-justice groups, educating new and old members. For those unfamiliar with social justice, a flexible construct that recently and unfortunately has been turned into an insult by right-wing trolls, the Berkeley student organizers defined it as “process, not an outcome, which seeks fair (re)distribution of resources, opportunities, and responsibilities...and challenges the roots of oppression and injustice.” This year, the symposium occurs at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Berkeley, and will provide a long list of free workshops — and free breakfast and lunch. At 9:30 a.m., the Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale will give the keynote. After his talk, local groups such as California Coalition for Women Prisoners, HIV Education Prevention Project of Alameda County, and Showing Up for Racial Justice will hold free workshops until 4:30 p.m. There will also be a silent auction with local artworks going on sale throughout the day, with all proceeds going to future symposiums. Admission is free, but they are accepting donations.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Event Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Photo Exhibit Celebrates the Historic Restaurants of San Francisco Chinatown

What the Fork - January 19, 10:29 AM

Photo Exhibit Celebrates the Historic Restaurants of San Francisco Chinatown

Radiohead Announces Two Berkeley Gigs At Greek Theatre, Tix On Sale Friday

Culture Spy - January 18, 10:25 AM

Radiohead Announces Two Berkeley Gigs At Greek Theatre, Tix On Sale Friday

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

What the Fork - January 17, 1:52 PM

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Culture Spy - January 11, 9:55 AM

First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

What the Fork - January 3, 2:06 PM

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017

Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation