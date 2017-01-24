Eleventh Annual Social Justice Symposium: Healing Through Resistance 

Don’t let the symposium label scare you off. For 11 years, students from the UC Berkeley School of Social Welfare have held a community-focused, day-long festival celebrating local social-justice groups, educating new and old members. For those unfamiliar with social justice, a flexible construct that recently and unfortunately has been turned into an insult by right-wing trolls, the Berkeley student organizers defined it as “process, not an outcome, which seeks fair (re)distribution of resources, opportunities, and responsibilities...and challenges the roots of oppression and injustice.” This year, the symposium occurs at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Berkeley, and will provide a long list of free workshops — and free breakfast and lunch. At 9:30 a.m., the Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale will give the keynote. After his talk, local groups such as California Coalition for Women Prisoners, HIV Education Prevention Project of Alameda County, and Showing Up for Racial Justice will hold free workshops until 4:30 p.m. There will also be a silent auction with local artworks going on sale throughout the day, with all proceeds going to future symposiums. Admission is free, but they are accepting donations.