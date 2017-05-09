May 09, 2017 Music » Show Preview

El Superritmo with El Kool Kyle and Roger Mas 

click to enlarge Pictured L to R: El Mero Güero Sonidero, El Kool Kyle, Turbo Sonidero - PHOTO CREDIT: VAN MAI
  • Photo Credit: Van Mai
  • Pictured L to R: El Mero Güero Sonidero, El Kool Kyle, Turbo Sonidero

DJs El Kool Kyle and Roger Mas are a staple in the Oakland scene and often gig at Bissap Baobab, the Layover, The New Parish, and Starline Social Club. But the duo’s parties also extend beyond Oakland, such as across the bridge to San Francisco’s Madrone Art and the Make-Out Room. Their El Superritmo party, which has been around for the past 10 years, is where your love for cumbia can be affirmed through their all vinyl set. The party has always been an inclusive, safe environment where everyone is welcome to come and meet new friends. It’s the perfect night to dance to the best cumbia, salsa, reggaeton, and hip-hop, so get yourself a dancing partner — or find one there.

Friday, May 12, 10pm, $5-$10, Starline Social Club, 2236 M.L.K. Jr Way, Oakland, StarlineSocialClub.com.

