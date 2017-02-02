Best Of Winner Menu
El Huarache Azteca 

3842 International Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94601
510-533-2395
ElHuaracheAzteca.com
Oakland-East
On a strip of phenomenal taco trucks, sit-down El Huarache Azteca stands out for its ultratraditional, carefully crafted Mexico City-style masa snacks. Try the gorditas with chicharrón, the pizza-like sopes, and the huaraches (named after the sandal they resemble) with refried beans,…

