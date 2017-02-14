February 14, 2017 Food & Drink » What the Fork

East Bay Coffee Shops Are Helping to Lead the Resistance 

As the Trump administration attacks marginalized groups, socially conscious cafes aim to provide a safe space.

By
Four weeks into a Trump administration that has clouded the political climate with anti-immigrant rhetoric and threats to marginalized communities, East Bay progressives are finding solidarity at an unexpected place: local coffee shops. Whether by aiding refugee resettlement or combating the impacts…

