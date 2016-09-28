September 28, 2016 Special Sections » Taste

East Bay Breakfast Spots that Don't Involve Waiting in Long Lines 

You're welcome.

By
mg_taste1-1_3851.jpg
Email
Print
click to flip through (2) BERT JOHNSON/FILE - The eggs benedict at Pyramids Restaurant and Grill is top notch &mdash; and typically line free.
  • Bert Johnson/File
  • The eggs benedict at Pyramids Restaurant and Grill is top notch — and typically line free.
 
 

Congratulations, you successfully made the most important decision of the day: You made it out of bed.

But now, unfortunately, the options will be coming at you quick and heavy. These are some 2 a.m., red phone, President of the United States choices:

Should you make coffee?

Do you even have coffee beans?

If not, how long is the walk to the neighborhood spot that's not a Starbucks, because screw Starbucks?

Which begs the ultimate question: Maybe you should just go back to bed and give up?

No.

You're heading out. The world is your oyster. (Except oysters sound pretty nasty at this time of day.)

Speaking of which: You're hungry, too. High time to embrace laying a foundation, so as to abide your mother's sagest advice: Breakfast.

But just uttering the word "breakfast" invokes an even more brutal storm of decisions to be made: bacon, some steel-cut oatmeal, spicy chilaquiles, something different and hip that you can Instagram and impress your friends with, or that tremendous fried-chicken sandwich on an everything bagel at Beauty's? Oh, irresolution.

Some days, the journey to that first of three-square meals doesn't fit into the round peg that is your pre-noon coherence. Yet, somehow, you at least know one thing with total certainty:

Do not want to wait in line.

The good news is that — miraculously — there are East Bay breakfasts to revel in that don't involve Disneyland queues.

You need not spend an hour zoning out on Facebook while waiting on a West Oakland sidewalk in a line that isn't moving.

You. Can. Eat. Now.

And I'm here to help. I did some breakfast homework, and have for you a handful of places where you can wiggle into a seat or booth and have a hot plate in front of you faster than the Raiders give up a touchdown (a.k.a., stupid fast).

I also have unique access to the premiere source for East Bay food tips, Luke Tsai (i.e., I just stick my head out my office door and ask him where to go). And, as is custom, he was generous with his advice.

Such as Pyramids Restaurant & Grill (3100 High St., Oakland, 510-842-8870, PyramidsRestaurantAndGrill.com). Tsai reviewed this spot on the east side near the Laurel last fall. What's interesting about it is that it serves normal breakfast fare — pancakes, benes, etc. — but also Egyptian-American eats, too.

For instance, there are ful mudames, which Egyptians eat for breakfast pretty much every day, according to what the owner told Tsai. The mudames "is a big plate of bean mush, cooked soft enough that you can smear it on a piece of grilled pita like you would hummus," Tsai wrote.

So, if you are: One, averse to lines; and two, over the phenomenon that is "bruuuuunch," what with the accompanying bottomless mimosas, then Pyramids might just be the choice to make.

But maybe you're in the mood for something classic and American. Perhaps you're the type of East Bay denizen who likes their eggs runny and sausage linked? If so, then Jim's Homestyle Diner on the main thoroughfare in Alameda (2333 Lincoln Ave., 510-523-5368, JimsCoffeeShop.com) will lay a foundation as American as the first brick on Trump's wall (no disrespect to Jim's).

Bonus: There's seldom if ever a line, and Jim's has all-day breakfast items.

Entering Jim's is a portal into classic diner and cafeteria world. Next to the front door, you can see chefs tending the hot griddle and hustling through orders. In the back, the room opens up, with both booth and also table options. Get a booth.

Special No. 1 is the jam: a big-ass waffle, an egg, and strips of bacon for $8.69. Add some home fries for three bucks and change, because there's no eating light at Jim's.

If you are into a less star-spangled breakfast, try Cosecha (907 Washington St. in Swan's Market, 510-452-5900, CosechaCafe.com) on Saturday, the only day of the week the Mexican spot does brunch. There will be a line — sorry, I lied — but it moves fast, and is solely to place an order; there's ample communal seating inside the market.

The key to breakfast at Cosecha is the pozole verde, a fresh and hearty bowl brimming with zesty broth, hominy, chicken, the usual pozole works, and with a soft but ever-present heat.

If none of these spots scratch your itch, however, don't sweat it: There actually exist other AM spots devoid of lines.

Express food critic Tsai also recommended MLK Cafe (3860 MLK Jr. Way, 510-450-0600, MLKCafeOakland.com), an Ethiopian spot that whips up American breakfasts, but also kitcha fit-fit, which is, according to Tsai, "a traditional East African breakfast dish made with homemade dough (kitcha) that's pan-baked, torn to pieces, and then mixed with the butter and a fiery berbere spice."

Or there's Actual Cafe (6334 San Pablo Ave., 510-653-8386, ActualCafe.com), which could (and should) be packed, but I bet you can slip in on the weekend without much fuss. The Local Hero Egg Sandwich is one of three breakfast-sandwich offerings, and for seven bucks is a marvel of fried egg and zingy mustard vinaigrette (add bacon or meat, if that's your game).

Express followers on Facebook had no shortage of tips for breakfast or brunch spots lacking epic lines, too, when we asked for advice last week. And, for sure, they also had some smart-ass remarks ("but if we tell you then there will surely be a line soon" being a common refrain). Check those out at Facebook.com/EastBayExpress.

Or, like the rest of the weekend-breakfast suckers (including this one), maybe I'll see you in line.

Sigh.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Taste »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Taste

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Treasure Island Music Fest Announces New Location, Killer Views of Oakland, East Bay Cityscape

Culture Spy - September 27, 3:23 PM

Treasure Island Music Fest Announces New Location, Killer Views of Oakland, East Bay Cityscape

WATCH: <i>Express</i> Endorsement Interview with State Senate District Nine Candidates Nancy Skinner and Sandré Swanson

Seven Days - September 26, 8:32 PM

WATCH: Express Endorsement Interview with State Senate District Nine Candidates Nancy Skinner and Sandré Swanson

Amoeba Records Hits Big With Pot Shop Permit in Berkeley

Legalization Nation - September 26, 9:26 AM

Amoeba Records Hits Big With Pot Shop Permit in Berkeley

Town Business: Finding a New Police Chief; Bobby Hutton Grove; Saving Oakland's SROs

Seven Days - September 26, 7:11 AM

Town Business: Finding a New Police Chief; Bobby Hutton Grove; Saving Oakland's SROs

Raiders Win Ugly in Tennessee: Three Bad Habits The Team Must Kick ASAP

Seven Days - September 25, 2:32 PM

Raiders Win Ugly in Tennessee: Three Bad Habits The Team Must Kick ASAP

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016

Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation