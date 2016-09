In 2016, Drake is practically a household name. Although he gained traction as an actor on the teen TV drama, the Canadian rapper has transformed the American hip-hop scene with his openly emotional work., Drake’s most recent album, came out in April and quickly caught fire: Hits like “Hotline Bling,” “One Dance,” and “Controlla” graced the radio all summer long. On his Summer Sixteen Tour, Drake co-headlines with rapper Future to supportas well as their joint, full-length collaboration,. Future is also touring in support of his own album, EVOL, released earlier this year. The duo will undoubtedly bring out the best of Oakland’s vibrant hip-hop scene at Oracle Arena Tuesday and Wednesday night.