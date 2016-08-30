August 30, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Donald Trump Really Sucks at Raising Money in the Bay Area 

Only thirteen Oakland residents have given his campaign money, according to Federal Election Commission data.

By
Trump's Unlucky Oakland Thirteen: When it comes to fundraising, Hillary Clinton is dominating Donald Trump, especially in California. Last week, Clinton swung through the Bay Area, stopping for a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Then she had dinner in Piedmont, the…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016

Aug 3, 2016
Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation