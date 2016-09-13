September 13, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Alameda’s District Attorney Wants to Charge Oakland Cops, But Key Witness Sent to Florida 

Richmond and Contra Costa authorites kick off blame game.

By
Last Friday, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced that she cannot file criminal charges against six police officers in the Oakland sex-crime scandal. This is because her main witness, a teenager who goes by the name Celeste Guap, is stuck in…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016

Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation