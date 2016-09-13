Prepare to stunt in the upstairs venue of The Night Light on Friday night for the third edition of Trill Team 6’s Diddy’s All White Party, where the dress code is white from head to toe. Those dressed in the appropriate attire will be granted free entry, while those in pigmented clothing have to pay a cover of $15 — all the more reason to prepare your best all-white look now. Each of the DJs on the lineup has a themed set: So What is playing classic hip-hop; Pony Loco is playing moombahton; Starterkit is playing baile funk; Bobby Peru is playing indie electronica; and Sad Andy is playing exclusively Dipset — or so the flyer says. We’ll have to see if the DJs really stick to this order on Friday night or play the danceable, eclectic, multi-genre sets they’re known for.