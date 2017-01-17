January 17, 2017 Arts & Culture » Art Pick

diane arbus: in the beginning at SFMOMA 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge 1-18_art_pick.jpg

Event Details

January 21–April 3. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., San Francisco. Free–$25. SFMOMA.org
One of Diane Arbus’ most famous photographs shows a young boy in Central Park gripping a toy hand grenade and contorting his face with an absurd expression of pent up anger, his available hand clenched into a severe claw. Arbus was famous for embracing the absurd in a way that seemed to peel away American identity to reveal the uncomfortable substance underneath. That photo was taken in 1962. But diane arbus: in the beginning, which shows at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art from January 21 through April 30, hones in on the seven years before that. Starting in 1956, the collection of over one hundred photographs focuses on the formation of Arbus’ career, when her aesthetic was still coming into focus. The early grouping offers a window into Arbus’ creative evolution before she settled on the subject matter than she would come to be known, criticized, and imitated for.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Art Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Art Pick

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

What the Fork - January 17, 1:52 PM

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Culture Spy - January 11, 9:55 AM

First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

What the Fork - January 3, 2:06 PM

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's Brickhouse in West Oakland

What the Fork - December 22, 12:12 PM

Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's Brickhouse in West Oakland

Where to Buy a Cake for Your Upcoming Holiday Party

What the Fork - December 20, 11:39 AM

Where to Buy a Cake for Your Upcoming Holiday Party

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016

Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation